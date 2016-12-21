"Fences" actor turns in Emmy-worthy performance on Jimmy Fallon show.

OK, this really is surprisingly fun. Monday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington pulled out all the stops for a “Greeting Card Monologues” segment that featured him and the show’s host reading ordinary greeting cards with a dramatic flair.

Pulling his reading glasses theatrically from his socks, occasionally using a British accent and taking deep bows, Washington turns the mundane messages into a true performance.