The moving performance had the audience on its feet.

A young woman who “gave up” after she lost her hearing at age 18 astounded judges and members of the audience Tuesday on “America’s Got Talent” when she sang an original song that brought tears to numerous eyes and inspired veteran judge Simon Cowell to push the coveted Golden Buzzer.

“Honestly I never think I’m going to be surprised or amazed by people and then you turn up,” said Cowell. “Your voice, your tone; the song was beautiful. Congratulations you are going straight through to the live shows.”

Mandy Harvey, of Saint Cloud, Florida, explained that she had a connective tissue disorder that left her deaf at 18 after she became ill and her nerves deteriorated.

She had been involved with music since she began singing at 4 years old but left music after her hearing loss. She was depressed for a long time, the now 29-year-old woman said, but she realized she wanted to “do more with my life than just give up. “

She relearned her art using muscle memory, visual tuners and by “trusting my pitch.” Harvey, who sang her own original piece called, “Try,” performed barefooted so she could feel the vibrations. Her song brought the audience to its feet, caused one judge to open her eyes in amazement and ultimately led Cowell to push the Golden Buzzer.

“I’ve done this a long time,” the former “American Idol” judge said as he went up to hug Harvey after her performance. “That was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen and heard.”