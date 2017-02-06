"Stranger Things" trailer was released during the Super Bowl.

Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will are back. The brave kids of Hawkins, Ind., will try and keep the world from going upside down in the second season of ‘Stranger Things.’

The first trailer for the Netflix series’ second season aired during the Super Bowl. The 36 second clip showed just enough creepiness and early 1980s nostalgia to excite the show’s fans. The trailer opens with a vintage ad for Eleven’s favorite food — Eggo Waffles — then cuts to Mike yelling, “Eleven!” There are scenes that look familiar, like three of the boys furiously peddling their bikes, and images like that of Lucas, Mike and Dustin dressed as Ghost Busters. Which raises the question, where are Will and Eleven? Mostly, though, the trailer is made up of images of the darkness to come while the words, “The world is turning upside down” flashes between scenes.

The first season focused on the search for Will Byers, who disappears after being chased by some sort of creature. Things get strange, a girl named Barb goes missing, and a lot of great music from the era is played as Will’s family and friends search for him. Haven’t seen the show yet? Don’t worry, there is plenty of time to binge watch the first season of “Stranger Things.'” Season 2 won’t be released until Halloween.