In case you missed it: Here are three buzzy moments from SNL.

“Saturday Night Live” signed off for the season on a high note: Alec Baldwin and assorted other Trump administration impersonators returned, host Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced he’ll be running for president, and musical guest Katy Perry “Swish, Swish”-ed.

Here are three memorable moments, in case you missed it:

1. Johnson, who hosted the show for the fifth time on Saturday, announced in his opening monologue that he would be running for president in 2020 with Tom Hanks (also appearing on the show) as his running mate. It’s not completely clear if this is a joke as Johnson has previously floated the idea.

2. Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump was joined by Kellyanne Conway, Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump (a special appearance by Scarlett Johansson) and other familiar Trump figures to perform Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” during SNL’s Cold Open. The skit, which has been watched more than 3 million times since it was posted over the weekend, proves that a great song is a great song no matter who’s singing it.

3. Pop star Katy Perry performed “Swish Swish, ” which is rumored to be a diss on Taylor Swift, but which Perry has said is simply an anthem against bullies. The backpack kid almost steals the show.