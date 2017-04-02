And you can watch all the season’s episodes beforehand in a marathon binge.
‘THE WALKING DEAD’
The season seven finale of the popular horror series is bound to be full of emotions as the stakes get higher for the survivors of a worldwide zombie apocalypse. If you need to catch up before the finale, all season seven episodes air in a marathon from 6 p.m. Saturday until the finale starts at 9 p.m. Sunday on AMC.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Sunday
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- The end is near for Bertha: After nearly 2 miles in 4 years, tunnel machine about to break through
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
- Watch: Largest model of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner completes its first flight WATCH
“Fatherless with Baron Vaughn,” 6 p.m. (FUSION): Documentary follows actor/comedian Vaughn searching for the father he never knew and exploring issues of black male identity in America; repeats at 9 p.m.
“52nd Academy of Country Music Awards,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley host the ceremony honoring achievement in country music.
“Little Big Shots,” 8 p.m. (KING): Amazing kids, including a 5-year-old kung-fu expert, 12-year-old singer, 4-year-old Shakespeare expert, 11-year old comic-book artist and 9-year-old Latin dancer.
“Call the Midwife,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Season six premiere; the team reunites but are alarmed about a change of management; Sister Mary Cynthia’s mental health worsens.
“Once Upon A Time,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Hook finds himself trapped in another realm; Jasmine befriends Ariel.
“Home Fires,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Season two premiere; as the 1940 Battle of Britain looms, the villagers of Great Paxford live under a cloud of fear.
“The Real Housewives of Potomac,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): Season two premiere of reality show following several women in the Washington, D.C., area; Gizelle accuses Charrisse of cheating on her husband; Karen and Ray hunt for a new home.
“Chicago Justice,” 9 p.m. (KING): When a pregnant woman is murdered, state attorney office investigators race to find the baby and the killer.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.