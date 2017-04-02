And you can watch all the season’s episodes beforehand in a marathon binge.

‘THE WALKING DEAD’

The season seven finale of the popular horror series is bound to be full of emotions as the stakes get higher for the survivors of a worldwide zombie apocalypse. If you need to catch up before the finale, all season seven episodes air in a marathon from 6 p.m. Saturday until the finale starts at 9 p.m. Sunday on AMC.

Also on Sunday

“Fatherless with Baron Vaughn,” 6 p.m. (FUSION): Documentary follows actor/comedian Vaughn searching for the father he never knew and exploring issues of black male identity in America; repeats at 9 p.m.

“52nd Academy of Country Music Awards,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley host the ceremony honoring achievement in country music.

“Little Big Shots,” 8 p.m. (KING): Amazing kids, including a 5-year-old kung-fu expert, 12-year-old singer, 4-year-old Shakespeare expert, 11-year old comic-book artist and 9-year-old Latin dancer.

“Call the Midwife,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Season six premiere; the team reunites but are alarmed about a change of management; Sister Mary Cynthia’s mental health worsens.

“Once Upon A Time,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Hook finds himself trapped in another realm; Jasmine befriends Ariel.

“Home Fires,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Season two premiere; as the 1940 Battle of Britain looms, the villagers of Great Paxford live under a cloud of fear.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): Season two premiere of reality show following several women in the Washington, D.C., area; Gizelle accuses Charrisse of cheating on her husband; Karen and Ray hunt for a new home.

“Chicago Justice,” 9 p.m. (KING): When a pregnant woman is murdered, state attorney office investigators race to find the baby and the killer.