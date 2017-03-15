The video of “a very public family blooper" took off and since Friday has been viewed more than a 100 million times.

What’s a dad to do when his children crash an important interview on live television?

Why, close your eyes a few times, catch your breath, apologize and carry on.

At least that’s what Robert Kelly, a political science professor at Pusan National University in the South Korean port city of Busan, did Friday when he was talking live on a British Broadcasting Corporation program about the removal of South Korea’s president.

Kelly had just begun to speak to presenter James Menendez when the door to Kelly’s home study opened and his yellow-clad 4-year-old daughter, Marion, pranced in confidently.

She approached her father, leaning against him a little, as he tried to push her out of view. As he failed in that effort, his second child, a toddler in a rolling walker, also scooted into the room.

Kelly again tries to carry on, saying he would be “surprised” if relations between North Korea and South Korea change in the wake of the South Korean presidential scandal.

As Kelly held his eyes closed for a long beat and apologized, his wife — Jung-a Kim — entered, as low to the ground and discreetly as possible, grabbed the kids and tried to exit the room while creeping backward. During the escapade, however, she managed to bang the door into the wall and knock some books to the ground.

The video of what Kelly called “a very public family blooper” took off and since Friday has been viewed more than 100 million times.

In an interview about the blooper, Kelly told the BBC that the post-video attention has been somewhat overwhelming. The family turned their cellphones off for the first couple days.

“We understand why people find it enjoyable,” Kelly told Menendez during a post-incident interview with his wife and children by his side.

In an Associated Press interview, he also debunked another online theory that the reason he didn’t help corral the kids himself was because he wasn’t wearing any pants.

“Yes,” he said, laughing, “I was wearing pants.”