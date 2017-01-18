Any one of the cast members might make you a fan.

‘Baskets’

I’m not sure what exactly won me over about this deadpan comedy in its first season; Maybe it was Chip Baskets'(Zach Galifianakis) desire to be a French clown (it ended badly), maybe it was Martha (Martha Kelly), an insurance claims adjuster who wants to be Chip’s friend, but more than likely it’s Louie Anderson’s Emmy-winning turn as Chip’s mother, Christine. It’s not for everyone, but fans can rejoice for tonight’s season- two premiere, 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, on FX.

Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop

Also on Thursday

“Portlandia,” 7 p.m. (IFC): Fred starts a business; Kate and Sam learn the perils of long-distance love; Drew and Andy plan a funeral.

“The Good Place,” 8 p.m. (NBC): Chidi and Tahani help Michael as he faces his biggest challenge yet.

“Hell’s Kitchen,” 8 p.m. (Fox): Chef Ramsey provides the first three ingredients for a challenge, which has the remaining chefs racing to get the final three ingredients.

“The Doctor Blake Mysteries,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): A projectionist is killed when a fire breaks out in a cinema.

“Alone,” 9 p.m. (History): As winter draws near, the participants turn to land game to survive the season, but their intended prey turns out to be more clever and more deadly than they ever could have imagined.

“Pure Genius,” 10 p.m. (CBS): Talaikha and Malik treat a pop star for laryngeal cancer; Angie’s mother reluctantly goes to see Scott as a patient when she thinks she might be ill.

“Lip Sync Battle,” 10 p.m. (Spike): Comics Jay Leno and Craig Ferguson face off.

“Colony,” 10 p.m. (USA): Will puts his trust in an old friend in the Santa Monica bloc; Jennifer visits Katie; Bram meets the camp commandant.