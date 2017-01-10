‘Schitt’s Creek’

Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara return for a third season as Johnny and Moira Rose, a formerly wealthy couple who find themselves living in the backwoods town of the show’s title. Annie Murphy and Daniel Levy (Eugene’s real-life son) play the family’s mostly clueless adult children. It’s a mixed bag overall, but mostly works due to Levy Sr. and O’Hara’s fine comic chops. Season premiere, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, on Pop.

Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop

Also on Wednesday

“Blindspot,” 8 p.m. (NBC): The team partners with the CIA to stop a deadly bombing when one of the world’s most wanted terrorists surfaces in New York.

“Nature,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): From the penguins of Antarctica to the bison of Yellowstone National Park, animals around the world adapt and survive during winter.

“Speechless,” 8:30 p.m. (ABC): The DiMeos need Dylan’s help to get on the good side of their insurance agent.

“Frequency,” 9 p.m. (The CW): Raimy and Frank discover that they are in the thick of things.

“Vikings,” 9 p.m. (History): The Viking army begins to gather in Kattegat.

“Days of Heaven” (1978), 9 p.m. (TCM): Migrant lovers and a little sister con a rich wheat farmer in 1910s Texas.

“Wahlburgers,” 9:31 p.m. (A&E): Alma celebrates the holidays early when Mark and his children arrive in town.

“Code Black,” 10 p.m. (CBS): While taking on a new role as the hospital chaplain, Guthrie considers undergoing a risky surgery to treat his Parkinson’s.