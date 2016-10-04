Also showing on Tuesday: Vice presidential nominees debate on C-SPAN, the “New Girl” goes “glamping” on Fox and Comedy Central provides another “Drunk History” lesson, this time with a chapter on Marilyn Monroe and Ella Fitzgerald.

‘No Tomorrow’

The CW has waited until this first week of October to unleash its new fall shows (and returning favorites). First up, this romantic comedy/adventure about a quality-control assessor (Tori Anderson) who meets a “free spirit” (Joshua Sasse) convinced that the end is nigh. Presumably, hilarity will ensue. Series premiere, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on The CW.

Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop

Also on Tuesday

“Vice Presidential Debate,” 6 p.m. (C-SPAN): Candidates Tim Kaine, D, and Mike Pence, R, debate; Elaine Quijano moderates at Longwood University in Farmville, Va. (Live).

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (NBC): Highlights of the blind auditions, previously unseen moments and a look ahead at upcoming battles.

“NCIS,” 8 p.m. (CBS): When a Marine falls to her death, the woman’s doctor (Laura San Giacomo) tells Gibbs that she thinks the woman was murdered.

“New Girl,” 8:30 p.m. (Fox): Jess and members of her singles-only group join Schmidt, Cece, Winston and Aly on a “glamping” trip.

“Independent Lens,” 9:30 p.m. (KCTS): “Best of Enemies” — The debates between Gore Vidal and William F. Buckley during the 1968 political conventions.

“Atlanta,” 10 p.m. (FX): Van is jealous, the blurred line between love and hate.

“Thoroughly Modern Millie” (1967), 10:15 p.m. (TCM): A would-be flapper in 1920s New York saves her friend from white slavers in a Chinatown firecracker factory.

“Drunk History,” 10:30 p.m. (Comedy Central): Sam Patch becomes America’s first daredevil; Marilyn Monroe and Ella Fitzgerald form a lasting friendship.