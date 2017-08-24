Take a look at Thursday’s TV picks including “Elian,” “The Mist,” “Boy Band,” and more.

“The Mist”

Season finale of science fiction-horror thriller series based on the novella by Stephen King; tensions at the mall finally come to a head, and the group makes a discovery that could provide answers about the origins of the mist. 10 p.m. Thursday on SPIKE.

Also on Thursday

“Elian,” 7 p.m. (CNN): Documentary about a young Cuban boy whose story became a worldwide sensation, triggering a bitter custody battle between his Cuban father and relatives in Miami, and his subsequent life in Cuba.

“Boy Band,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Season finale; the final eight contestants learn which five will be awarded a recording contract; the band performs its new single.

“The Wall,” 8 p.m. (KING): Unpredictable, fast and simple game show with more than $12 million on the line.

“Saturday Night Live Weekend Update Summer Edition,” 9 p.m. (KING): SNL’s Colin Jost and Michael Che take a satirical look at the news.

“Love Connection,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): A woman makes a decision after three blind dates; a drummer in a death metal band tries to make a connection.

“Project Runway,” 8 p.m. (Lifetime): The designers must create a red-carpet look that demonstrates their fashion point of view, working with models of all sizes, followed by a second new episode, designers’ first team challenge, creating a fashionable look out of recyclable materials, at 9 p.m.