Season-seven finale of “Game of Thrones” and the MTV Video Music Awards.

“Game of Thrones”

Season-seven finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” dramatically wraps up the fast-paced seven-episode season of the medieval-fantasy epic with an extended, 80-minute show, leading up to the series’ upcoming final season. 6 p.m. Sunday on HBO; repeats at 9 p.m.

Also on Sunday

“Diana: The Day We Said Goodbye,” 6 p.m. (SMITH): Stories from the day of Princess Diana’s 1997 funeral; repeats at 10 p.m.

“Descendants” and “Disney’s Descendants 2,” 6 and 8 p.m. (DISNEY): The popular 2015 and 2017 musical fantasy made-for-TV movies about the teenage daughters and sons of Disney classic villains.

“The FOX Fall Preview,” 7 p.m. (KCPQ): A look at new and returning series including “Lethal Weapon,’’ “Pitch,’’ “The Exorcist,’’ “Son of Zorn,’’ “Gotham,’’ “Lucifer,’’ “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’’ “New Girl,’’ “Scream Queens,’’ “Rosewood’’ and “Hell’s Kitchen;’’ first aired Aug. 22.

“Insecure,” 7:55 p.m. (HBO): Issa finds disappointment as she maintains her roster; Molly frets about a friendship while embracing something new; Lawrence gets a rude awakening after pitching his app.

“2017 MTV Video Music Awards,” 8 p.m. (MTV): Scheduled performers include Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Fifth Harmony, The Weekend and Kendrick Lamar, hosted by Katy Perry; also shown on TVLand, Comedy, Spike, BET, LOGOP, VH1 and CMT; preceded by red carpet preview show at 7 p.m. on MTV only.

“Celebrity Family Feud,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Celebrity battles include actress Jennie Garth versus actor Kyle Massey and singer-songwriters Lee Brice versus Jerrod Niemann.

“Endeavour on Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Endeavour protects a woman after she receives death threats; a rebellious band drags Endeavour into a war of social attitudes.