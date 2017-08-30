Check out the latest TV Picks including “Outrageous Acts of Science,” “Earth’s Natural Wonders,” “Suits” and more.

“Vixen”

Premiere of series based on the DC Comics character with the ability to mimic the abilities of any animal that’s ever lived on Earth, frequently crossing paths with Green Arrow, the Flash, Black Canary, Atom and others as she learns to use and control her powers. 8 p.m. Wednesday on KSTW.

Also on Wednesday

“Outrageous Acts of Science,” 7 p.m. (SCIENCE): A countdown of the most dangerous clips on the web; fearless people who have mastered disaster by turning it into a scientific endeavor.

“Earth’s Natural Wonders,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Extreme locales include Mount Everest’s Khumbu Icefall, the Grand Canyon, slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro.

“The Real Housewives of New York City,” 8 p.m. (BRAVO): The women look back on their trip to Mexico, Bethenny questions the sincerity of Ramona’s apology; Ramona faces the accusations she made against Bethenny.

“Misfit Garage,” 8 p.m. (DISCOVERY): Season premiere of car restoration and mechanics’ reality show.

“Suits,” 8:59 p.m. (USA): Episode 100; Harvey and Mike seek outside help; Donna receives a proposition.

“Salvation,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Grace and Darius seek answers from the president; Harris discovers deadly secrets.

“Marlon,” 9:30 p.m. (KING): Marlon is stunned that Ashley is getting breast augmentation surgery; Stevie is determined to guess Yvette’s age; preceded by another new episode at 9 p.m.