Thursday’s TV picks include “Project Runway,” “A Place to Call Home,” “Queen of the South” and more.

“The Night Shift”

Season-four finale; a shooting at a nearby college puts night-shift members in danger; Scott implements a new training program; Drew struggles with frustrations about going to Army Ranger School; Shannon and TC contemplate their future at San Antonio Memorial. 10 p.m. Thursday on KING.

Also on Thursday

“NFL Football,” 7 p.m. (KCPQ): Preseason games, Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders, followed by postgame show.

“Project Runway,” 8 p.m. (LIFETIME): Two new episodes, second starts at 9 p.m.

“A Place to Call Home,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Sarah’s life continues to hang in the balance, Carolyn starts to see her life crumble, George comes closer to finding out the truth about Regina.

“Mysteries at the Museum,” 9 p.m. (TRAVEL): Don Wildman examines a printing press connected to a Founding Father’s secret identity and a model plane flown by a record-setting aviatrix.

“Queen of the South,” 10 p.m. (USA): Season-two finale; in the final showdown between Teresa and Camila, they’re forced to accept that there can be only one queen.

“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” 10 p.m. (BRAVO): Abby deals with a family emergency; Phoebe ponders dispiriting lifestyle changes; Abby clashes with her mother.

“Zoo,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Sci-fi thriller based on James Patterson’s best-selling novel.