Check out Tuesday’s TV picks including “Black Girls Rock! 2017,” “The Bold Type,” “Hollywood Game Night,” and more.

“Black Girls Rock! 2017”

Celebrating the successes of influential black women and girls, with awards to celebrate the contributions of black women in music, entertainment, medicine and entrepreneurship; this year’s honorees include “Insecure” creator and actress Issa Rae, “black-ish” actress and activist Yara Shahidi, and singer Roberta Flack, with musical performances, special guests, hosted by Taraji P. Henson. 8 p.m. Tuesday on BET.

Also on Tuesday

“The Planets,” 7 p.m. (SCIENCE): Series premiere; Astronaut Mike Massimino leads a journey to Jupiter to investigate the planet’s mysteries and investigate if it’s our sun’s secret twin.

“America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. (KING): Twelve acts perform live.

“Face Off,” 9 p.m. (SYFY): Season finale of special effects makeup artist competition, with the final three’s haunted house challenge before crowning a winner.

“The Bold Type,” 9 p.m. (FREEFORM): Rumors of layoffs sweep through the office; Jane learns of a potential opportunity at a rival publication; Jane talks Sutton and Kat into joining her on a dating app.

“Hollywood Game Night,” 10 p.m. (KING): Celebrity contestants Mel B., Darius Rucker, Sherri Shepherd, David Feherty, Derek Hough and Andy Richter.

“Being Mary Jane,” 10 p.m. (BET): Mary Jane and Justin’s relationship gets tested when their notoriety on social media leads to discoveries about Justin’s past.

“Face Off: Game Face,” 10 p.m. (SYFY): Series premiere; artists create fantasy characters around a set of ears, monsters that haunt creepy locales and “Star Trek’’-inspired cyborgs using everyday electronics parts.

“Wrecked,” 10:30 p.m. (TBS): Sitcom series finale; as the ship sinks, the survivors try to escape.