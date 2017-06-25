Also on Sunday: The season 2 premiere of “Preacher” and season finales of “Silicon Valley” and “Veep.”
“Prime Suspect: Tennison on Masterpiece”
New series debut, 1970s prequel to the classic 1991 British series; the early career of Detective Jane Tennison, in this episode, new on the force and pulled into a brutal murder investigation and its aftermath. 10 p.m. Sunday on KCTS.
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Sunday
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police spokesman plays video game while talking about fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles; video removed
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Seattle police release statements from officers who killed Charleena Lyles
- Wet, snowy winter creates life-threatening hazards for Pacific Crest Trail hikers
- Mariners, nearly at full strength, show they can play, and beat, the best
“2017 BET Awards,” 8 p.m. (BET, MTV, VH1, Spike): Celebrating achievements with host Leslie Jones; musical guests Bruno Mars, Future, Migos, Tamar Braxton, Trey Songz.
“Preacher,” 10 p.m. (AMC): Season two premiere of series based on darkly comedic comic book franchise; Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy begin the search to find God; a killer cowboy from hell follows them.
“Silicon Valley,” 10 p.m. (HBO): Season four finale, renewed for next season; Jared plans his exit; Jack bets big; Gavin plots a comeback.
“Veep,” 10:30 p.m. (HBO): Season six finale of Emmy winning sitcom, renewed for next season; Selina and her team prepare for groundbreaking of her library.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.