Also on Sunday: The season 2 premiere of “Preacher” and season finales of “Silicon Valley” and “Veep.”

“Prime Suspect: Tennison on Masterpiece”

New series debut, 1970s prequel to the classic 1991 British series; the early career of Detective Jane Tennison, in this episode, new on the force and pulled into a brutal murder investigation and its aftermath. 10 p.m. Sunday on KCTS.

“2017 BET Awards,” 8 p.m. (BET, MTV, VH1, Spike): Celebrating achievements with host Leslie Jones; musical guests Bruno Mars, Future, Migos, Tamar Braxton, Trey Songz.

“Preacher,” 10 p.m. (AMC): Season two premiere of series based on darkly comedic comic book franchise; Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy begin the search to find God; a killer cowboy from hell follows them.

“Silicon Valley,” 10 p.m. (HBO): Season four finale, renewed for next season; Jared plans his exit; Jack bets big; Gavin plots a comeback.

“Veep,” 10:30 p.m. (HBO): Season six finale of Emmy winning sitcom, renewed for next season; Selina and her team prepare for groundbreaking of her library.