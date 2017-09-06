In addition to “Greenleaf,” “America’s Got Talent,” “Total Bellas,” and more.

“Hollywood Game Night”

Summer series finale, contestants and celebrities Constance Zimmer, Bellamy Young, Tony Hale, Gary Cole, Shiri Appleby and Mike Epps play a series of party games with quizzes on celebrity and popular culture for a $25,000 cash prize, hosted by Jane Lynch, 10 p.m. Wednesday on KING.

Also on Wednesday

“Greenleaf,” 7 p.m. (OWN): Recurring nightmares leaves Grace unnerved; Charity wants to take her relationship to the next level; Bishop gives Basie an ultimatum.

“America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. (KING): Viewers’ last chance to send acts to the next round; five acts move on to the finals.

“Salvation,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Grace and Harris work together when their children’s lives are in jeopardy; Liam presents Jillian with an unusual proposal.

“Total Bellas,” 9 p.m. (E!): Season two premiere of reality show with WWE twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella, romantically involved with former WWE champions John Cena and Daniel Bryan.

“Odd Mom Out,” 9:30 p.m. (BRAVO): Animal instincts take over during a sleepover at the natural history museum; Brooke has cold feet about Lex going to Mars.

“Snowfall,” 10 p.m. (FX): Season finale; Franklin solidifies his future; Teddy’s hand is forced; Lucia decides between business and family.

“Blood Drive,” 10 p.m. (SYFY): Season finale; Arthur, Grace and Slink attack Heart Enterprises, but their deepest fears await them.

“You’re the Worst,” 10 p.m. (FXX): Series premiere of romantic comedy; after proposing to Gretchen, then abandoning her, Jimmy goes into hiding; Gretchen takes steps toward reconstructing her life; Edgar and Lindsay struggle to find normalcy.