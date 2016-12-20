Also showing on Dec. 21: “Terry Crews Saves Christmas” on The CW; Jessica Chastain is “Inside the Actors Studio” on Bravo, and Oprah Winfrey visits the president and first lady on “Christmas at the White House,” on OWN.

‘Undercover Boss’

The reality show is back for a new season. Tonight’s “bosses” going undercover are Build-A-Bear Workshop CEO Sharon Price John, and Gary, Indiana, Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, on CBS.

Also on Wednesday

“Terry Crews Saves Christmas,” 8 p.m. (The CW): Terry and the team help the Godina family inject some Mexican flair into their holiday fiesta.

“Inside the Actors Studio,” 8 p.m. (Bravo): Award-winning actress and producer Jessica Chastain discusses her rise to Hollywood stardom and work in such films as “A Most Violent Year” and “Zero Dark Thirty.”

“Christmas at the White House: An Oprah Primetime Special,” 8 p.m. (OWN): President and Mrs. Barack Obama discuss White House preparations for the holidays.

“Cooks vs. Cons,” 9 p.m. (Food Network): The contestants must include olives in their creamy egg cakes.

“Vikings,” 9 p.m. (History): Lagertha attempts to fulfill a long-held ambition; Ragnar negotiates an unexpected concession from King Ecbert.

“Lip Sync Battle,” 9 p.m. (Spike): Country music artists Cassadee Pope and Dustin Lynch face off.

“Game Changers with Robin Roberts,” 10 p.m. (ABC): Robin Roberts travels the country, spending time with people who left their mark on the world in 2016, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michael Phelps, Chance the Rapper, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, and Ashley Graham.

“Incorporated,” 10 p.m. (Syfy): The Larsons and Elizabeth clash over life choices; Theo resists an order.