‘Empire’ finale ends with a cliffhanger — and a new character.

“Empire”

Season three finale of the popular music-industry family drama promises several cliffhangers involving the main characters. Demi Moore joins the cast as a mysterious nurse who treats Lucious (Terence Howard) and creates a big drama to set up the series’ next season. 9 p.m. Wednesday on KCPQ.

Also on Wednesday

“Dirty Dancing,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Advance reviews say this remake with Abigail Breslin, Debra Messing, Bruce Greenwood, Nicole Scherzinger, Sarah Hyland has some good performances but lacks the “magic” of the iconic 1987 original.

“Survivor,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Season 34 finale of the perennially popular variety show; one remaining castaway will be crowned the Sole Survivor, followed by Survivor Reunion Show at 10 p.m.

“Arrow,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Season five finale, renewed for next season; Oliver assembles a group of unlikely allies for the ultimate showdown against Chase’s army.

“Shots Fired,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Season finale, series not renewed, resolves who’s to blame.

“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” 9 p.m. (KING): Season finale, series renewed; a hate crime against a Muslim family results in the death of their daughter; public protests escalate to violence.

“The 100,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Season four finale of the sci-fi drama, renewed for next season; heroes are forced to make impossible decisions in a battle to ensure their survival.

“Nova: Meteor Strike,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Previously shown episode; scientists investigate 7,000-ton asteroid that crashed in Russia in 2013; review of past explosions, the asteroid that extinguished the dinosaurs 65 million years ago, dangers for our future.