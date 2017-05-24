‘Empire’ finale ends with a cliffhanger — and a new character.
“Empire”
Season three finale of the popular music-industry family drama promises several cliffhangers involving the main characters. Demi Moore joins the cast as a mysterious nurse who treats Lucious (Terence Howard) and creates a big drama to set up the series’ next season. 9 p.m. Wednesday on KCPQ.
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Wednesday
Most Read Stories
- I didn’t get it right with Seahawks’ Michael Bennett, and I apologize
- Seahawk legend Cortez Kennedy dead at 48
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- What was that glowing orb that Trump touched in Saudi Arabia?
- Family of girl snatched by sea lion lambasted for ‘reckless behavior’ WATCH
“Dirty Dancing,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Advance reviews say this remake with Abigail Breslin, Debra Messing, Bruce Greenwood, Nicole Scherzinger, Sarah Hyland has some good performances but lacks the “magic” of the iconic 1987 original.
“Survivor,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Season 34 finale of the perennially popular variety show; one remaining castaway will be crowned the Sole Survivor, followed by Survivor Reunion Show at 10 p.m.
“Arrow,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Season five finale, renewed for next season; Oliver assembles a group of unlikely allies for the ultimate showdown against Chase’s army.
“Shots Fired,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Season finale, series not renewed, resolves who’s to blame.
“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” 9 p.m. (KING): Season finale, series renewed; a hate crime against a Muslim family results in the death of their daughter; public protests escalate to violence.
“The 100,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Season four finale of the sci-fi drama, renewed for next season; heroes are forced to make impossible decisions in a battle to ensure their survival.
“Nova: Meteor Strike,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Previously shown episode; scientists investigate 7,000-ton asteroid that crashed in Russia in 2013; review of past explosions, the asteroid that extinguished the dinosaurs 65 million years ago, dangers for our future.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.