“Little Big Shots: Forever Young”

Series premiere; Steve Harvey hosts a new version of “Little Big Shots,” now featuring the talent of senior citizens instead of kids. The first episode features a 72-year-old former plumber now pursuing his passion as an opera singer; actress Betty White surprises an 80-year-old tap dancer; gospel singer Shirley Caesar and an 81-year-old daredevil grandma. 8 p.m. Wednesday on KOMO.

Also on Wednesday

“Big Pacific,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Premiere of five-episode series on the array of creatures found in and around the Pacific Ocean in a wide range of locations.

“The Carmichael Show,” 9 p.m. (KING): After Cynthia reacts negatively to a birthday gift, Jerrod forces his family to broaden their horizons and see there should be no rules about what is and isn’t acceptable when it comes to race.

“Great Yellowstone Thaw,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Series premiere; wildlife families from grizzly bears to great gray owls brave a fierce winter; how Yellowstone National Park’s geology affects bison.

“Nobodies,” 10 p.m. (TVLAND): Season one finale; Larry, Rachel and Hugh might finally get their chance to celebrate when “Mr. First Lady’’ receives the green light.

“Fargo,” 10 p.m. (FX): Season three finale; Gloria follows the money; Nikki plays a game; Emmit learns a lesson about progress from Varga.

“Andy Cohen’s Then and Now,” 10 p.m. (BRAVO): Season finale; Andy Cohen looks at how the wealthy spend their fortunes in the 1980s; the “Real Housewives” spill their secrets; with celebrity guests Susan Lucci, Jill Kargman, Amber Rose and others.

“Lopez,” 10:30 p.m. (TVLAND): Season two finale of semi-autobiographical sitcom; George makes some big decisions in his professional and personal life; everyone celebrates a big milestone for Manolo.