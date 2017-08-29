Also showing on Aug. 29: “Black Love” on OWN.
“The Bold Type”
Drama about three friends who work at a global women’s magazine has generated positive reviews in its first season; in this episode, a massive traffic jam traps Jane, Sutton, Alex, Pinstripe and Jacqueline in the Scarlet offices; Sutton makes a surprising move; Kat makes an impulsive decision when she learns Adena is leaving New York. 9 p.m. Tuesday on Freeform.
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Tuesday
“Black Love,” 7 p.m. (OWN): Series premiere; couples describe how their spouse went from being a stranger to their beloved life partner and confidant.
“America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. (KING): Twelve acts compete for America’s vote.
“The Fosters,” 8 p.m. (FREEFORM): Brandon’s party goes south when secrets come out; Mariana and Jude attempt to convince students to vote against their school going private.
“Animal Kingdom,” 9 p.m. (TNT): Season two finale of crime-family drama; when Smurf realizes she may be in jail a lot longer than expected, she pits her sons against each other.
“Being Mary Jane,” 10 p.m. (BET): Word of Lee’s success and new girlfriend throws Mary Jane’s already tenuous relationship with Justin into doubt; Kara meets Orlando’s young, attractive mother.
“Somewhere Between,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): While searching for the fourth man in the tattoo photo, Laura and Nico learn more about the case against Danny; Laura gives Tom a chance to explain.
“American Ripper,” 10 p.m. (HISTORY): Season finale; H.H. Holmes’ grave is exhumed in an attempt to prove that he escaped his own execution.
