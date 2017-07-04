Also showing July 4: “A Capitol Fourth” on KCTS.

“Seafair Summer 4th”

Live coverage of the festival and fireworks, anchored by Steve Raible and Monique Ming with Jesse Jones and meteorologist Morgan Palmer reporting from Gas Works Park, Amy Clancy from a boat on Lake Union and traffic anchor Rachel Calderon from the air in Chopper 7, including the 20-minute fireworks show set to an 11-song soundtrack; 9-11 p.m. Tuesday on KIRO.

Also on Tuesday

“Twilight Zone” marathon, midnight (SYFY): Holiday marathon of continuous episodes of the 1959-1964 sci-fi series created and hosted by Rod Serling, including classics “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” at 8 p.m.; “To Serve Man,” 9 p.m.; “Living Doll,” 11:30 p.m.; continuing through 6:30 a.m. July 5.

“Independence Day” movie marathon, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. (E!): The 1996 movie stars Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum fighting off an alien invasion of Earth, at 6 and 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m.

“Aerial America,” 8 a.m. (SMITH): Views from the air of Washington, D.C., 8 a.m.; The Dakotas, 9 a.m.; majestic and unique roadside attractions, 10 a.m.

“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular,” 8 p.m. (KING): Fireworks above New York; musical performances from Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley, Hailee Steinfeld, West Point Band and the West Point Glee Club; Akbar Gbajabiamila, Matt Iseman and Kristine Leahy host; repeats at 10 p.m.

“A Capitol Fourth,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Concert celebrating America’s birthday with performances by Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi, The Beach Boys, The Four Tops, Trace Adkins, Sofia Carson, Chris Blue, Kellie Pickler, Yolanda Adams and Laura Osnes; repeats at 9:30 p.m.

“Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper,” 8 p.m. (History): Competitors forge deadly weapons of war; four smiths must combine high-carbon steel and wrought iron to forge a functional weapon.