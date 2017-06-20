Also showing June 20: “The Story of China” on KCTS.

“Queen Sugar”

Season two premiere of the family drama centering on the estranged Bordelon siblings in Louisiana: Nova, a journalist and activist; Charley, the wife and manager of an NBA player; and their formerly incarcerated father, Ralph Angel, as they try to come together to run the family’s struggling sugar cane farm. 7 p.m. Tuesday, repeats at 10 p.m., on OWN, the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Also on Tuesday

“Unearthed,” 7 p.m. (SCIENCE): Mysteries surrounding Stonehenge, one of the greatest wonders of the ancient world; repeats at 10:10 p.m.

“The Story of China,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Exploring China’s history, beginning at a festival devoted to ancient gods; China’s first emperor; traveling the Silk Road; Tang dynasty.

“Downward Dog,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Martin’s 7th birthday is disrupted by the arrival of Nan’s friend Jenn and her new puppy; Nan and Jenn go out for a night on the town.

“Pretty Little Liars,” 8 p.m. (FREEFORM): The Liars gear up for a confrontation with A.D.; Spencer, Hanna and Caleb discover new information regarding Charlotte’s death.

“iZombie,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): When Liv consumes the brains of someone from Ravi’s past, she begins having intimate visions of him; Major faces a huge decision.

“Wrecked,” 10 p.m. (TBS): Season two premiere, two new episodes of sitcom about flight crash survivors trying to survive on an uninhabited island.

“World of Dance,” 10 p.m. (KING): Top qualifying acts from each division choose a rival and face off in a head-to-head elimination duel; top scoring acts move forward in the competition.