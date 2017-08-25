Also showing Aug. 25: “NFL Football,” featuring the Kansas City Chiefs at the Seattle Seahawks, on KIRO.

“Whitney: Can I Be Me”

Four years after her death, filmmaker Nick Broomfield goes in search of the forces that made and then destroyed the singer who has been described as having one of the greatest voices of the last 50 years. 9 p.m. Friday on Showtime.

Also on Friday

“NFL Football,” 5 p.m. (KIRO): Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks, followed by postgame show.

“Epic Sweets,” 7:30 p.m. (COOKING): Series premiere; Chef Jeff heads to Florida to tackle a 3-foot-tall doughnut tower, a 25-pound candy-bar cake and a 12-pound breakfast pastry.

“Safari Live: Migration,” 8 p.m. (NGEOWILD): An exploration of Kenya’s Maasai Mara during the great wildebeest migration.

“Tackle My Ride,” 8 p.m. (NBCSN): The crew attempt to rebuild and transform a fan’s ’92 Dodge Dually into the ultimate Seahawk truck; first aired in Nov. 2016.

“Dark Matter,” 9 p.m. (SYFY): The Raza’s crew attempt to unite Ferrous’ enemies and put an end to the corporate war before the new fleet can be used.

“Josh Gates’ Destination Truth,” 9 p.m. (TRAVEL): Josh Gates travels to the Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine to conduct an overnight investigation of the abandoned wasteland; the hunt for a menacing creature along the Nile.

“Great Performances at The Met,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Sonya Yoncheva and Michael Fabiano play lovers Violetta and Alfredo in Verdi’s “La Traviata.’’

“Real Time with Bill Maher,” 10 p.m. (HBO): Guests, topical discussion.