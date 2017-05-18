TCM offers a night of 1950s monster movies, including a Godzilla one.

“Grey’s Anatomy”

Season 13 finale of drama set in a fictional Seattle hospital; the series promises cliffhangers to keep viewers in suspense until next season; a dangerous patient escapes and puts the doctors’ lives at risk; Alex faces a difficult decision in his relationship with Jo; Meredith has big news for Nathan. 8 p.m. Thursday on KOMO.

Also on Thursday

“Them!” 5 p.m. (TCM): Evening of 1950s monster movies, starting with the 1954 tale of giant mutant ants; followed by “Godzilla, King of the Monsters! “ (1956), a huge dinosaur roused from the sea by an atomic blast in Tokyo, 6:45 p.m.; and “It Came From Beneath the Sea,” (1955), a giant octopus invades San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

“Supernatural,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Two episodes to close season 12, expect plot twists; Sam and Dean are caught in a dangerous situation; Lucifer battles Sam, Dean and Castiel for control of his unborn child.

“Master Chef,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Junior Edition season finale; top four cooks create a chocolate molten lava cake; two cooks battle for the grand prize, with guest judges Wolfgang Puck and Martha Stewart.

“Scandal,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Season finale; as the inauguration of the first woman president of the United States draws near, Olivia takes a risk to ensure Mellie’s safety; Fitz takes advantage of his last few days in office to make unexpected changes.

“Mysteries at the Museum,” 9 p.m. (TRAVEL): Season 12 premiere examines the theft of an iconic Scottish sword wielded by William Wallace, an unprecedented mission to save America’s livestock and a female swimmer who broke the mold.

“The Blacklist,” 9 p.m. (KING): Two-episode season-four finale; Red tracks a high-end thief enlisted by Mr. Kaplan for a mysterious assignment and sets a dangerous plan in motion to save himself and the Task Force as Kaplan engages in the final phase of an assault on his empire.

“The Doctor Blake Mysteries,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Patrick Tyneman’s son, Edward, is released from jail, and then arrested again for the murder of a Freemason.