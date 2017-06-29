Amid many premieres, “Cyrus vs. Cyrus” wraps up its first season with a finale involving a barn.

“Battle of the Network Stars”

Season premiere; TV sitcoms vs. TV kids teams compete in games, contestants include Bronson Pinchot, Tom Arnold, Dave Coulier, AJ Michalka, Tracey Gold, Joey Lawrence, Corbin Bleu, Nolan Gould, Lisa Whelchel and Kim Fields; 9 p.m. on KOMO.

Also on Thursday

“Hollywood Game Night,” 8 p.m. (KING): Two contestants lead a team of three celebrities, including Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Carson Kreesley, Marcus Lemonis and Bill Engvall, in hopes of winning the grand prize.

“Boy Band,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Six vocalists come together as a band, rehearse and perform; the architects decide whom to send home.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: RuVealed,” 8 p.m. (LOGO): RuPaul provides running commentary while Lady Gaga meets the 13 new queens competing to become America’s Next Drag Superstar.

“Nashville,” 9 p.m. (CMT): Juliette has it out with Avery over Hallie’s sound; Scarlett’s pregnancy brings unexpected attention.

“Zoo,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Season three premiere of thriller; 10 years after the animals have been cured a new threat rises, an army of lab-made creatures focused on destroying mankind.

“The Mist,” 10 p.m. (SPIKE): The Mist settles over town as Eve, Alex and others try to manage the rising panic.

“Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer,” 10 p.m. (BRAVO): Season one finale; hoping to entice Miley Cyrus to visit more, Billy Ray challenges Tish and Brandi to convert their old barn into a home for Miley; Tish and Brandi race the clock to finish before Miley arrives.

“The Gong Show,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Celebrity panelists include Fred Armisen, Elizabeth Banks and Will Forte.