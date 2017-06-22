”Hollywood Game Night,” “The Wall” and “The Night Shift” also check in with season premieres.

“The Gong Show”

Premiere of new series based on the original of the same name, created and produced by Chuck Barris, first aired in 1976; hosted by comic Tommy Maitland (rumored to be Mike Myers in disguise), a rotating panel of celebrity judges — in this episode, Will Arnett, Ken Jeong and Zach Galifianakis — evaluate performances by “nontraditionally talented performers” and can end the performance with a gong or let the performer finish for a score, with a $2,000.17 prize for each episode’s winner; 10 p.m. Thursday on KOMO.

Also on Thursday

“Boy Band,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Premiere of new competition series; thirty male vocalists audition before judges Nick Carter, Emma Bunton and Timbaland, with 18 advancing to the next round on the way to winning a spot in the band and a recording contract.

“Hollywood Game Night,” 8 p.m. (KING): Season five premiere; two contestants lead a team of celebrities, including Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt and Lauren Cohan, in unique party games to win the $25,000 grand prize.

“The Wall,” 8:30 p.m. (KING): Season two premiere of an unpredictable, fast and simple game show with more than $12 million on the line every episode.

“The Mist,” 10 p.m. (SPIKE): Premiere of new horror/drama series based on Stephen King novella; a foreboding mist arrives in a small town, ushering in a terrifying new reality for its residents and putting their humanity to the test; repeats at 11 p.m.

“The Night Shift,” 10 p.m. (KING): Season four premiere of medical drama; Jordan and Drew perform a daring rescue; TC must treat his captor to rescue Syd.

“Mysteries of the Outdoors,” 10 p.m. (TRAVEL): Series premiere; a bizarre series of incidents in Big Bend National Park suggests that extraterrestrials may be in this remote area.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live,” 11:35 p.m. (KOMO): Actor Anthony Hopkins; comic Chris Hardwick; Queen and Adam Lambert perform.