Amid many season finales, "American Race" premiers.

By
The Seattle Times

“The Big Bang Theory”

Season 10 finale of the popular comedy, scheduled to return for two more seasons; with Amy away on a fellowship at Princeton, Ramona returns to make a romantic overture to Sheldon. Naive as ever, he’s oblivious, but Penny, Leonard and the gang worry about its effect on his relationship with Amy; 8 p.m. on KIRO.

Also on Thursday

“Grey’s Anatomy,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Grey Sloan doctors encounter a difficult case involving a dangerous patient; Owen receives life-changing news that pushes Amelia to support him.

“Chicago Med,” 9 p.m. (KING): Season-two finale; an audacious new doctor arrives at Chicago Med; Robin is admitted back into the hospital; Noah hosts a graduation party.

“Mom,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Sitcom season finale; Christy encourages Bonnie to seek help from her newfound brother, Ray, when Bonnie gets into trouble with the IRS.

“Riverdale,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Season-one finale of series; Archie and Veronica continue to grow closer; Betty confronts her mother; Jughead finds himself in an unexpected situation.

“Mysteries at the Museum,” 9 p.m. (TRAVEL): Season finale; house for sale comes with three ghosts; the maligned reputation of an extinct bird; a mysterious explosion at a munitions factory during World War I.

“American Race,” 9 p.m. (TNT): Series premiere; Charles Barkley begins his journey across America to discuss race in Baltimore, a city central to the Black Lives Matter movement, where he embeds with community and police.

“Life in Pieces,” 9:30 p.m. (KIRO): Season-two finale; Colleen and Matt miss their flight to Mexico; Joan and John’s dog swallows the wedding ring; the Hughes family is forced to move in with Tyler and Clementine.

“The Catch,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Season-two finale; Alice and Ben have no choice but to face their pasts; a stunning betrayal could change everything.

