Also showing on New Year’s Day: “Guy’s Grocery Games” on Food Network; “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” on Fox (with former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch as a witness)’ and the Alfred Hitchcock-directed thriller “Shadow of A Doubt” on TCM.

‘Sherlock’

Legions of fans can now breathe a sigh of relief: Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson are back. Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman return to face new challenges, the biggest of which might be parenthood for the Watsons. 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on KCTS.

Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.comor on Twitter @dougknoop

Also on Sunday

“Ransom,” 8 p.m. (CBS): Hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont and his team save lives using insight into criminal behavior.

“Guy’s Grocery Games,” 8 p.m. (Food Network): Sixteen of the best DDD chefs compete in a new Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Tournament; lunch with seven items from the express lane.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” 8:30 p.m. (Fox): Former professional football player Marshawn Lynch is the only witness when inmates escape from a prison van.

“To Tell the Truth,” 9 p.m. (ABC): Celebrity panelists Jalen Rose, Ashley Graham, Angela Kinsey and Donald Faison.

“Beyond,” 9 p.m. (Freeform): Holden Matthews wakes up from a 12-year coma with strange abilities and memories he cannot explain.

“Shadow of a Doubt” (1943), 9:15 p.m. (TCM): A girl thinks her visiting uncle is the strangler dubbed the Merry Widow Murderer.

“The Royals,” 10 p.m. (E!): Jasper and Eleanor immerse themselves in their relationship while Liam must reappraise his latest tryst.

“The Affair,” 10 p.m. (Showtime): Helen embarks on a journey of troublesome discoveries.