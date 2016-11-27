Also on TV on Nov. 27: “Once Upon a Time,” “The Librarians” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

‘The Affair’

The drama about the fallout of an extramarital relationship (seen from multiple perspectives) is back for a third season. It involves a schoolteacher (Dominic West) and his wife of 20 years (Maura Tierney), and a waitress and her husband (Ruth Wilson and Joshua Jackson) trying to put their lives back together in the wake of a tragedy. 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, on Showtime.

Also on Sunday

“NFL Football,” 1 p.m. (Fox): Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Live).

“Once Upon a Time,” 8 p.m. (ABC): Rumple uses Jack and Jill’s son as bait; the Evil Queen makes a life-altering decision after a conversation with Gold.

“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 8 p.m. (CBS): The team gets a new lead in the mole investigation after an unknown assailant kills two men disguised as sheriff’s deputies in front of Callen’s home.

“The Librarians,” 8 p.m. (TNT): Flynn leads the others on a rescue mission, which takes them into a subterranean trap filled with ancient Egyptian werewolves.

“2016 Soul Train Awards,” 8 p.m. (BET, VH1): Hosted by Erykah Badu; honoring the best in soul and R&B with performances by Brandy, Bobby Brown, DRU Hill, Anderson; PAAK and more.

“Poldark,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): The wars tempt Ross and Dwight; George and Elizabeth are threatened by a mob.

“Clash of the Grandmas,” 10 p.m. (Food Network): Four grandmas make a potpie that reflects their heritage with help from their son or daughter.

“Insecure,” 10:31 p.m. (HBO): Tension between Molly and Issa threatens to resurface during a trip; Lawrence re-connects with his friends.