Also airing Sunday: “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and “The Bachelorette.”

“National Memorial Day Concert”

Laurence Fishburne and Joe Mantegna host the 28th annual “Night of Remembrance” dedicated to service members, their families and all who’ve given their lives for our country, with performances by Auli’i Cravalho, Renée Fleming, Vanessa Williams, Scotty McCreery, John Ondrasik, Ronan Tynan and Russell Watson as well as tributes and stories of heroism. It will be broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol at 8 p.m. Sunday on KCTS.

Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Sunday

“D-Day: Over Normandy,” 7 p.m. (KCTS): Aerial footage of D-Day locations in Normandy, France, and archival footage of the World War II battle there on June 6, 1944.

“The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour,” 7 p.m. (KIROTD2): Two episodes of the 1973 variety show take a nostalgic look at the 1960s, with appearances by Dick Clark, Edd Burns, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Paul Anka, the Coasters, Neil Sedaka and Peter Noone.

“Veep,” 7:30 p.m. (HBO): Selina tries to finish her book; Jonah tries to get on the guest list for Selina’s ceremony; repeats at 9 and 10:30 p.m.

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” 9 p.m. (E!): Rob struggles to be civil with Chyna for their daughter; Kim jets to New York with Kylie for Kanye’s Yeezy fashion show.

“The Leftovers,” 9 p.m. (HBO): On a mission of mercy, Kevin assumes an alternate identity.

“The Bachelorette,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Repeat of the May 22 season premiere of the popular reality show; Rachel discusses her hopes with friends she made on “The Bachelor’’ and meets the bachelors.

“PBS Previews: The Vietnam War,” 9:30 p.m. (KCTS): Interviews with filmmakers and clips from the Ken Burns miniseries telling the story of the Vietnam War, premiering Sept. 17.

“Expedition Mungo,” 10 p.m. (Animal Planet): Series premiere; investigation of a massive crocodilian creature, the Gbahali, that kills people in Liberia and may be a supersized species of crocodile more akin to a dinosaur than anything known.