Also airing Sunday: “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and “The Bachelorette.”
“National Memorial Day Concert”
Laurence Fishburne and Joe Mantegna host the 28th annual “Night of Remembrance” dedicated to service members, their families and all who’ve given their lives for our country, with performances by Auli’i Cravalho, Renée Fleming, Vanessa Williams, Scotty McCreery, John Ondrasik, Ronan Tynan and Russell Watson as well as tributes and stories of heroism. It will be broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol at 8 p.m. Sunday on KCTS.
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Sunday
Most Read Stories
- Submarines dismantled in Puget Sound are symbols of nation’s defense dilemma | Jon Talton
- Democrats are supposed to be fighting back, but they just keep losing | Danny Westneat
- Seattle Zestimates are off by $40,000; now hundreds of data crunchers vie to improve Zillow’s model
- Spike Lee posts, then deletes photo thanking Seahawks' Pete Carroll for signing Colin Kaepernick
- Police: Man hurling racial slurs kills 2, injures 1 on train
“D-Day: Over Normandy,” 7 p.m. (KCTS): Aerial footage of D-Day locations in Normandy, France, and archival footage of the World War II battle there on June 6, 1944.
“The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour,” 7 p.m. (KIROTD2): Two episodes of the 1973 variety show take a nostalgic look at the 1960s, with appearances by Dick Clark, Edd Burns, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Paul Anka, the Coasters, Neil Sedaka and Peter Noone.
“Veep,” 7:30 p.m. (HBO): Selina tries to finish her book; Jonah tries to get on the guest list for Selina’s ceremony; repeats at 9 and 10:30 p.m.
“Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” 9 p.m. (E!): Rob struggles to be civil with Chyna for their daughter; Kim jets to New York with Kylie for Kanye’s Yeezy fashion show.
“The Leftovers,” 9 p.m. (HBO): On a mission of mercy, Kevin assumes an alternate identity.
“The Bachelorette,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Repeat of the May 22 season premiere of the popular reality show; Rachel discusses her hopes with friends she made on “The Bachelor’’ and meets the bachelors.
“PBS Previews: The Vietnam War,” 9:30 p.m. (KCTS): Interviews with filmmakers and clips from the Ken Burns miniseries telling the story of the Vietnam War, premiering Sept. 17.
“Expedition Mungo,” 10 p.m. (Animal Planet): Series premiere; investigation of a massive crocodilian creature, the Gbahali, that kills people in Liberia and may be a supersized species of crocodile more akin to a dinosaur than anything known.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.