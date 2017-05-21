“Billboard Music Awards” features big names like Ed Sheeran and Lorde, while ‘Twin Peaks’ returns.

“2017 Billboard Music Awards”

Festivities from Las Vegas honor artists for fan support, based on sales and radio airplay; hosted by Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens, with musical performances by Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Céline Dion, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Florida Georgia Line, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Lorde, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus and Cher. 5 p.m. Sunday, repeats at 8 p.m., on KOMO.

Also on Sunday

“Twin Peaks: The Return,” 6 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Episodes one and two of the long-awaited follow-up of the classic series, directed by David Lynch; Special Agent Dale Cooper returns 25 years after investigating a murder in a small Washington town; repeats at 8 and 10 p.m.

“Call the Midwife,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Season-six finale; an unexpected turn of events leads to a hastily planned wedding; the arrival of the pill leads to unforeseen consequences.

“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Season 28 finale of the animated series; when Homer’s court case determines that a dog’s life is more valuable than a human’s, the canines recognize their new power and assert their dominance.

“Making History,” 8:30 p.m. (KCPQ): Last episode of the canceled comedy series; Chris’ life is falling apart, so Dan plays the time-travel card to help him get his job back; Deb hunts for Hancock and Adams to persuade them to return to the past.

“Madame Secretary,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Season-three finale; Elizabeth heads to Brussels to seek NATO’s support against Russia when it threatens to invade Bulgaria and discovers information about a friend that makes her question his loyalty.

“Family Guy,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Season finale; when Chris’ girlfriend is deported, he takes care of her babies; Peter’s past as a sperm donor catches up to him when a lot of his children start showing up.

“Shades of Blue,” 9 p.m. (KING): Season-two two-hour finale; Lieutenant Wozniak is forced to choose between Harlee and Julia; Harlee gets dangerously close to the man who’s obsessed with her.

“Elementary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Season-five finale of the present-day version of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic characters; a gang war erupts in New York City as Holmes and Watson pursue an elusive criminal.