“I’m Dying Up Here”

Premiere of series following wannabe comedians during the golden age of the L.A. comedy scene, the 1970s Sunset Strip, seeking fame in a career-making club owned by a show-business powerhouse, with tense camaraderie among a cast of striving young comedians working for stage time and success. 7 p.m., repeating at 8 and 10 p.m. Sunday on Showtime.

Also on Sunday

“Twin Peaks: The Return,” 6 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Part five of the new series, Special Agent Dale Cooper returns to the town 25 years after he investigated a murder there; repeats at 9 and 11 p.m.; episodes one through four are reshown starting at 2 p.m. Sunday.

“America’s Secret Space Heroes,” 6 p.m. (SMITH): Engineers come together to create the International Space Station, humanity’s first permanent outpost in space and the largest space structure ever created; repeats at 9 p.m.

“JFK: The Lost Inaugural Gala,” 7:30 p.m. (KCTS): Marking the May 29 centennial of John F. Kennedy’s birth, documentary with rare, restored footage of the January 1961 gala for the then-incoming president with performances by Frank Sinatra, Ethel Merman, Harry Belafonte, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Gene Kelly and Jimmy Durante.

“American Ninja Warrior,” 8 p.m. (KING): Teams from North America, Latin America and Europe travel to Las Vegas for the punishing finals course.

“Food Network Star,” 9 p.m. (FOOD): Season 13 premiere; twelve hopefuls arrive at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles in search of their big break, where they learn they must pass one more audition; the winner of “Food Network Star: Comeback Kitchen’’ joins the competition.

“Weddings of Downton Abbey,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Hugh Bonneville hosts a look at the weddings of Downton Abbey, with interviews with the cast and creative team.

“The Leftovers,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Season three finale of the story of a town in New York state three years after a global cataclysm.

“Fear the Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): Season three premiere of prequel to the original “Walking Dead’’ series; the Clark family find themselves in a terrible predicament; Strand faces resistance as he attempts to hold power. All 15 season two episodes air all day starting at 5:45 a.m. Sunday.