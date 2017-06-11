There is no “Hamilton” equivalent in this year’s lineup of Tony nominees. However, the History Channel is airing a show that takes a look at the Founding Father’s life and accomplishments.

“The 71st Annual Tony Awards”

Kevin Spacey hosts this year’s awards at Radio City Music Hall,honoring excellence on Broadway. Contrasted with last year’s “Hamilton”-dominated honors, this year’s awards are unpredictable. Along with performances from several of this year’s nominated shows, award presenters are scheduled to include Orlando Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey, Josh Gad, Taraji P. Henson, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Wilde; 8 p.m. Sunday on KIRO.

Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Sunday

“Celebrity Family Feud,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Season three premiere; celebrity battles hosted by Steve Harvey include singer Kelly Clarkson versus comic Amy Schumer and conservationist Bindi Irwin versus actress Chrissy Metz.

“Steve Harvey’s FUNDERDOME,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Premiere of new competition reality series; entrepreneurs try to win over a live studio audience to fund their ideas, products or companies, hosted by Steve Harvey.

“American Grit,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Season two premiere; WWE star John Cena hosts military-inspired team survival-themed competition.

“Menendez: Blood Brothers,” 8 p.m. (LIFETIME): Premiere of film bio of brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez and the story of their 1989 murder of their parents, starring Courtney Love, Nico Tortorella and Myko Olivier.

“Claws,” 9 p.m. (TNT): Premiere of comedy/drama series about a mani/pedi salon involved in money laundering.

“Hamilton: Building America,” 9 p.m. (HISTORY): Exploring the life and times of popular Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and the institutions he helped create, including the U.S. Mint and the two-party political system.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” 9 p.m. (E!): Khloé explores the possibility of becoming Kim’s surrogate but receives some shocking news about her own fertility; Rob threatens to bail on his 30th birthday.

“The $100,000 Pyramid,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Season two premiere; celebrities including Leslie Jones, LL Cool J, Tom Bergeron and Jennifer Nettles compete in a word-association game, hosted by Michael Strahan.