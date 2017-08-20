“Game of Thrones” nears its finale, and “Inside Windsor Castle” covers a difficult time in queen’s life.

“Endeavour”

Season-four premiere of Oxford-set British detective drama , a prequel to the long-running “Inspector Morse” series, with stories of a young Endeavour Morse beginning his career as a detective constable. In tonight’s episode: Struggling with the sudden departure of Joan Thursday, Endeavour becomes consumed with the hunt for a serial killer. 9 p.m. Sunday on KCTS.

Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Sunday

“Game of Thrones,” 6 p.m. (HBO): Jon Snow and his entourage meet trouble beyond The Wall; the divide between Arya and Sansa grows.

“Inside Windsor Castle,” 6 p.m. (SMITH): Series finale; the queen’s 25th wedding anniversary to 20 years later, with three of her four children divorced and a fire at the castle; repeats at 9 p.m.

“Episodes,” 7 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Season-five premiere of sitcom satire series starring Matt LeBlanc.

“The New Age of Terror,” 9 p.m. (HISTORY): In the aftermath of 9/11, the United States and its allies face a new kind of enemy in an unconventional conflict, while Americans adjust to a new normal of heightened security at home; the conflict begins in Afghanistan, and spreads to Iraq.

“Storage Wars: Biggest Stores,” 8 p.m. (A&E): Premiere of new series; Dave takes a gamble and buys in bulk; Jarrod and Brandi bet big to stock their new store; Darrell bids on one of the biggest lockers of his life.

“The Great Food Truck Race,” 9 p.m. (FOOD): Season-eight premiere; teams create their own version of a beignet and sell it in the French Market.

“The Last Ship,” 9 p.m. (TNT): Season-four premiere of drama about a ship working to save humanity from extinction when a virus wipes out more than half the world’s population; after thwarting the coup in America, the crew of the Nathan James faces another global disaster.

“Chesapeake Shores,” 9 p.m. (HALLMARK): Abby sends her girls off to their first day at a new school; a Nashville recording label takes interest in Trace’s new demo with a former flame.