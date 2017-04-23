The season-four premiere features plenty of action, including the search for Pied Piper funding.

“Silicon Valley”

Season-four premiere of the critically acclaimed tech comedy; the guys struggle to find funding for Pied Piper’s video-chat app to keep up with their rapidly growing user base; Erlich faces resistance from Big Head’s father; Jack steps on Gavin’s toes at Hooli; Richard gets sage advice. 10 p.m. Sunday on HBO.

Also on Sunday

“Little Big Shots,” 8 p.m. (KING): Exceptional kids, including a family of fiddlers and step dancers; a singer from Wales; a 5-year-old pianist from China; a spelling-bee champ.

“Call the Midwife,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Drama series set in London’s East End and featuring Nonnatus House, home to the Nuns of the Order of St. Raymund Nonnatus and their work in midwifery and nursing; in its sixth season, dealing with the changes of 1962, from the contraceptive pill to new welfare policies.

“Chicago Justice,” 9 p.m. (KING): An innocent girl is gunned down in a gang-related shooting provoked on social media; the trial of a gang member accused of killing her takes a turn after the discovery of the murder weapon.

“Madam Secretary,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Political drama; when warring rebel groups threaten Somali food-relief efforts and kidnap an American aide, Elizabeth considers asking a notorious Russian arms dealer for help; Henry is taken off the VFF doomsday cult case.

“American Crime,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Dustin reaches out to Kimara for help; Kimara struggles with a challenging moral decision; Nicholas and Clair’s marriage continues to unravel; Raelyn overreacts to a drug-test request.

“Feud: Bette and Joan,” 10 p.m. (FX): Miniseries finale; Joan accepts a leading role on a new film despite her deteriorating health; faced with a new rival, Bette reflects on her misplaced feud with Joan.

“Mary Kills People,” 10:02 p.m. (Lifetime): Premiere of series that combines elements of crime thrillers, medical shows and character drama, following Mary Harris, an ER doctor and loving mother who secretly helps terminal patients end their lives.

“Elementary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Holmes and Watson investigate when a magician dies while performing a classic stunt; Watson suspects Bell is being targeted by the ex-husband of his girlfriend.