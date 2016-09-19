Also airing Monday, Sept. 19, 2016: “Kevin Can Wait” on CBS and “Mary and Jane” on MTV.

‘The Good Place’

Are you a good person? That’s the question at the center of this new comedy from the executive producers of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Parks and Recreation.” Kristen Bell stars as Eleanor Shellstrop, a woman who “enters the afterlife” and is sent to the good place … by mistake. Initially unaware of the mistake, the architect (Ted Danson) spends most of the first episodes humorously figuring out what is going on. The mood is breezy and light, thanks to the reliable Bell and Danson. Series premiere, 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on NBC.

Also on Monday

“Ruggles of Red Gap” (1935), 6:45 p.m. (TCM): Old West Americans win an earl’s butler in a Paris poker game and bring him home.

“MLB Baseball,” 7 p.m. (ROOT): Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners (Live).

“Food Network Star Kids,” 8 p.m. (Food): The remaining finalists must pitch two of their favorite lunch dishes to mentors Tia Mowry and Donal Skehan.

“Kevin Can Wait,” 8:30 p.m. (CBS): Former police officer Kevin discovers that retirement — in some ways — holds greater challenges than life on the job.

“Lucifer,” 9:01 p.m. (Fox): Lucifer and Chloe look into the murder of a stand-in actress.

“Major Crimes,” 10 p.m. (TNT): The Major Crimes unit gets closer to the elusive mastermind behind the Dwight Darnell murders.

“Mary and Jane,” 10:01 p.m. (MTV): Jordan and Paige attend a bridal shower and take a cannabis product that allows them to hear inner monologues.

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” 10:30 p.m. (TBS): To better understand the Democrats’ optics problem, Sam speaks with a superdelegate who doubles as a lobbyist.