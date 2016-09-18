Also airing Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016: “The Great Food Truck Race” on Food and “Masterpiece Classic: Indian Summers” on KCTS.

‘68th Primetime Emmy Awards’

Who will win the big prizes? “Veep,” “Modern Family” or “Game of Thrones”? I do love those shows but would love to see the Emmys shake things up a bit and give statuettes to “Mr. Robot,” “black-ish,” “Better Call Saul” or “The Night Manager.” Jimmy Kimmel is host this year, so his input will be fun. 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on ABC.

Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop

Also on Sunday

“NFL Football,” 1 p.m. (Fox): “Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams” — The NFL returns to Los Angeles as Jeff Fisher’s Rams host the Seahawks in their home opener (Live).

“The Incredibles” (2004), 7 p.m. (Freeform): Now fighting boredom in suburbia, a former superhero and his family get a chance to save the world. Animated.

“K.C. Undercover,” 8 p.m. (Disney): Ernie and K.C. go undercover with a group called the Volunteens.

“Chesapeake Shores,” 9 p.m. (Hallmark): Kevin’s fiancée arrives in Chesapeake Shores much to everyone’s surprise.

“The Great Food Truck Race,” 9 p.m. (Food): The final three teams brave the sweltering heat of Palm Springs, Calif., as they take on a challenge of making something sweet to eat.

“Fear the Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): At the Colonia, Alejandro reveals his darker side.

“Masterpiece Classic,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): “Indian Summers” — Aafrin saves a life but gets a gruesome payback.

“The Strain,” 10 p.m. (FX): The infection enters a new phase; Setrakian and Eph worry that there is more work to be done while Fet wants to celebrate.