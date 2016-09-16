Also airing Friday, Sept. 16, 2016: “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on The CW and “Mysteries at the Museum” on Travel.

‘Art in the Twenty-First Century’

This Peabody Award-winning series that chronicles contemporary art and artists heads to Chicago and features “soundsuits” creator Nick Cave, sculptor Theaster Gates, photographer Barbara Kasten and cartoonist Chris Ware. Season premiere, 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, on KCTS.

Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop

Also on Friday

“MLB Baseball,” 7 p.m. (ROOT): Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners (Live).

“The French Connection” (1971), 7 p.m. (TCM): New York Detective “Popeye” Doyle and his partner chase a French heroin smuggler.

“Bunk’d,” 8 p.m. (Disney): Jorge wins a dinner with his favorite horror writer, Stephanie Queen, and brings some of his fellow campers along.

“Z Nation,” 8 p.m. (Syfy): The gang protects the town against a new enemy.

“Bering Sea Gold,” 9 p.m. (Discovery): Desperation kicks in as teams take on big risks, bringing in experimental equipment and infamous ex-employees in their quest to double production.

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” 9 p.m. (The CW): Featured magicians include Anthony Asimov, Angela Funovits, Ivan Amodei and Vince Charming.

“Mysteries at the Museum,” 9 p.m. (Travel): The Miracle on the Hudson River; uncovering the origin of a legendary statue; a musical invention that struck a major chord.

“Treehouse Masters,” 10:02 p.m. (Animal Planet): Pete builds a half spaceship, half horseshoe crab, zinc-wrapped treehouse at state-of-the-art kids camp, Camp Southern Ground, at the request of country-music superstar Zac Brown.