Also airing Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016: “The Simpsons” on Fox and “Divorce” on HBO.

‘Halloween Wars’

Tonight the remaining teams in this seasonal culinary competition must create Halloween displays that “capture the scariest haunted roadside motel ever seen.” Hmmm, Bates Motel, anyone? Actor Sid Haig is the guest judge. Jonathan Bennett is the host. 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, on the Food Network.

Also on Sunday

“Presidential Debate,” 6 p.m. (CSPAN): Candidates Hillary Clinton (D) and Donald Trump (R) discuss the issues; Anderson Cooper and Martha Raddatz moderate from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. (Live).

“Once Upon a Time,” 8 p.m. (ABC): Ashley is intent on settling unfinished business with her stepfamily; Regina tries to bribe Mr. Hyde for information on how to beat the Evil Queen.

“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. (Fox): After finding Bart rooting for a Boston football team, Homer takes the family to Boston to show Bart what a terrible city it is.

“Alaska: The Final Frontier,” 9 p.m. (Discovery): The Kilcher family has adventures in Alaska, from a high-altitude hunt, a perilous journey to work, and risking it all to help a neighbor in need.

“Chesapeake Shores,” 9 p.m. (Hallmark): Abby and Trace will finally be moving forward; Jess, David and Bree attempt to untangle their complicated love triangle.

“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” (1920), 9:15 p.m. (TCM): A good London doctor develops a potion to prove a theory, tests it on himself, and turns evil. Silent.

“The Strain,” 10 p.m. (FX): Setrakian plans to trap the Master; Eph and Dutch try to find the Master’s “voice’’; Palmer needs Setrakian’s access to the white to hold up his end of their deal; Fet suffers a personal loss.

“Divorce,” 10 p.m. (HBO): A middle-aged couple try to figure out if their marriage is worth saving after a shocking event at a friend’s birthday party makes them take a hard look at their own lives.