Also airing Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016: “Survivor” on CBS and “Empire” on Fox.

‘Frequency’

Here’s another time-travel drama, but this one is a remake of the 2000 feature film about an adult child who communicates with his dead father via ham radio. Jim Caviezel and Dennis Quaid played the roles in the film. For this series Peyton List plays Detective Raimy Sullivan, who stumbles across the voice of her father (Riley Smith), an NYPD police officer who died in 1996 while undercover. Series premiere, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on The CW.

Also on Wednesday

“Kids Halloween Baking Championship,” 8 p.m. (Food): Fan favorites from the Kid’s Baking Championship return to the kitchen to take on two spooky challenges.

“Blindspot,” 8 p.m. (NBC): Weller and Nas navigate their new dynamic as they lead the team in a hunt for an assassin at a museum gala.

“Survivor,” 8 p.m. (CBS): A chance for the castaways to mingle with the “enemy” is followed by a test of balance and precision in a tough immunity challenge.

“Nova,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): “Great Human Odyssey” — Discoveries about human origins and how humans have survived climate change and geological catastrophe.

“Empire,” 9 p.m. (Fox): Cookie asks superstar Kitty (Mariah Carey) to record a new song with Jamal, in hopes of helping him regain his ability to perform.

“Ghost Hunters,” 9 p.m. (Syfy): Restless spirits that were subjects of research inhabit a surgeon’s former home.

“Designated Survivor,” 10 p.m. (ABC): President Kirkman and his staff try to keep a White House security breach a secret as he prepares for a television interview.

“Queen Sugar,” 10 p.m. (OWN): Nova’s public comments about Charley’s marriage cause a rift between the two.