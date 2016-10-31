Also airing Monday, Oct. 31, 2016: “Dancing with the Stars” on ABC and “Supergirl” on The CW.
‘Halloween’
Less is more in John Carpenter’s original, and back in 1978 this low-budget, horror/thriller came out of nowhere to scare the wits out of moviegoers (the first time I saw it, I was a high-schooler cowering in my seat at the Cinerama). The story of Michael Myers returning home to terrorize several baby-sitters on All Hallows Eve launched Jamie Lee Curtis’ movie career and spawned way too many sequels, imitators and remakes, but remains a scary good time. 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on AMC.
Also on Monday
“Dancing with the Stars,” 8 p.m. (ABC): The remaining couples will perform an individual Halloween-themed routine.
“Supergirl,” 8 p.m. (The CW): While investigating the murder of an unregistered alien, Kara and Alex find an alien fight club run by Roulette.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” (1959), 8:30 p.m. (TCM): Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson protect Sir Henry from a killer-dog family curse.
“Paranormal Lockdown,” 9 p.m. (TLC): Katrina Weidman and Nick Groff launch a special investigation of the Black Monk House in Yorkshire, England, feared for its violent poltergeist activity.
“Lucifer,” 9:01 p.m. (Fox): During an investigation, a self-destructive Lucifer clashes with Chloe, leading her to team up with Dan.
“The Odd Couple,” 9:30 p.m. (CBS): Oscar volunteers to take Caleb, Charlotte’s son, trick-or-treating to prove to Charlotte that he’s responsible.
“POV,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): “What Tomorrow Brings” — A year in the life of the first all-girls school in a small village outside Kabul, Afghanistan, and the interconnected stories of its students, teachers, village elders, parents and school founder Razia Jan.
“Timeless,” 10:01 p.m. (NBC): Flynn returns to the pivotal event in the war over Texas, and the team finds itself stranded inside the Alamo, with no hope of being rescued.
