Also airing Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016: “The Strain” on FX and “Divorce” on HBO.
‘Once Upon a Time’
Now in its sixth season, this ongoing experiment in the mixing and scrambling of fairy tales is currently playing around with the story lines of Captain Hook, Captain Nemo, Aladdin and Jasmine. Jennifer Morrison, Lana Parrilla, Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas head the cast. 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, on ABC.
Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop
Also on Sunday
“NFL Football,” 10 a.m. (Fox): Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints (Live).
“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 8 p.m. (CBS): A maintenance worker with a dark history puts a local teenager in danger.
“Halloween Wars,” 9 p.m. (Food Network): Two teams are left, and the team that can create the scariest and most demonic wedding will be crowned champion.
“The Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): For a number of familiar faces, a new, well-established community seems too good to be true.
“The Monster” (1925), 9 p.m. (TCM): Insane Dr. Ziska devises an elaborate scheme to trap human specimens for his bizarre resurrection experiments. Silent.
“Indian Summers,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Rivals vie for Sooni; the Maharajah tests Ralph and Madeline.
“The Strain,” 10 p.m. (FX): The Master reveals himself and the end game begins.
“Divorce,” 10 p.m. (HBO): Frances and Robert try to remain amicable as they meet with a mediator.
