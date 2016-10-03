Also airing Monday, Oct. 3, 2016: “Scorpion” on CBS and “Lucifer” on Fox.

‘Timeless’

This new sci-fi action series from producers Eric Kripke (“Supernatural”) and Shawn Ryan (“The Shield”) looks promising. It feels like a cross between “Quantum Leap” and “The Librarians,” with a team of people traveling through time to stop a criminal from changing the past. The pilot takes us to Lakehurst, N.J., on May 6, 1937. The cast includes Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Visnjic, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit. Series premiere, 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on NBC.

Also on Monday

“Tommy Emmanuel: A Music Gone Public Special,” 7 p.m. (KCTS): Performances from Tommy Emmanuel, who has been called the world’s best acoustic guitarist.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (2001), 7 p.m. (TCM): A chosen hobbit and his loyal friends join a wizard, humans, a dwarf and an elf on a quest to destroy a powerful ring and defeat an evil lord. Based on the book by J.R.R. Tolkien.

“Halloween Baking Championship,” 9 p.m. (Food): Seven bakers must create creepy bite-sized monster treats.

“Scorpion,” 9:01 p.m. (CBS): The team members set aside their personal and romantic issues when hackers take over targeted U.S. military aircraft and warships, pointing the weaponry at American cities.

“Lucifer,” 9:01 p.m. (Fox): Lucifer suspects his mother, Charlotte, may be involved in a ghastly murder, and instructs Maze to watch her while he and Chloe investigate the case.

“Conviction,” 10:01 p.m. (ABC): Hayes Morrison makes a deal to take a job with the Conviction Integrity Unit in exchange for getting out of a drug charge.

“Mary and Jane,” 10:02 p.m. (MTV): Jordan and Paige con their way into a luxury rehab resort.

“House Hunters International,” 10:30 p.m. (HGTV): A pair of outdoor enthusiasts move to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, from Portland.