Also airing Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016: “NCIS” on CBS and “This is Us” on NBC.

‘Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You’

PBS’ “American Masters” series offers up this 90-minute documentary about the television writer/producer who had an astonishing list of groundbreaking hit shows in the 1970s and ’80s (“All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons,” “Good Times” and “Maude’’). Stories and memories from John Amos, George Clooney, Bill Moyers, Rob Reiner, Phil Rosenthal, Russell Simmons and others. 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, on KCTS.

Also on Tuesday

“Giant,” 7 p.m. (TCM): A cattleman and his spoiled wife watch an upstart oilman try to take over Texas.

“NCIS,” 8 p.m. (CBS): When a kidnapped officer escapes her captor, the team discovers a strange connection to her missing husband.

“The Flash,” 8 p.m. (The CW): Mirror Master joins his old partner, Top, and looks to even the score with Snart.

“Fresh Off the Boat,” 9 p.m. (ABC): In the spirit of Halloween, Louis makes every effort to scare Jessica, who’s busy drafting a horror novel.

“This is Us,” 9 p.m. (NBC): Jack and Rebecca argue about the idea of starting a family.

“Channel Zero: Candle Cove,” 9 p.m. (Syfy): Mike must convince Gary that Candle Cove is behind the murders before he takes justice into his own hands.

“Atlanta,” 10 p.m. (FX): Begrudgingly attending a Juneteenth party.

“Drunk History,” 10:30 p.m. (Comedy Central): Charles Ponzi hires a publicist to improve his image.