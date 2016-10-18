Also airing Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016: “This Is Us” on NBC and “Drunk History” on Comedy Central.

‘Scream Queens’

For its second season, Ryan Murphy’s other horror show has switched locations (a hospital instead of a college campus), and most of the original cast is back … for now. Yes, this show can be creepy, but it can also be very funny. Tops among the mirthmakers are Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Stamos, Taylor Lautner and Lea Michele. Tonight the gang plans a Halloween party. 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, on Fox.

Also on Tuesday

“West Side Story” (1961), 6:45 p.m. (TCM): Rival New York City gangs affect the love of a young man and woman from each side.

“The Middle,” 8 p.m. (ABC): Sue gets kicked out of college after forgetting to renew her financial aid.

“The Flash,” 8 p.m. (The CW): Wells asks Barry and Caitlin to talk Jesse out of using her speedster powers.

“This Is Us,” 9 p.m. (NBC): Jake and Rebecca take Kevin, Kate and Randall to the community swimming pool; Kevin auditions for his first Broadway play.

“American Experience,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Engineer and inventor Nikola Tesla’s technology revolutionizes the electrical age of the 20th century.

“NCIS: New Orleans,” 10 p.m. (CBS): The NCIS must come to the rescue of one of its own when Sebastian is kidnapped while dining in a restaurant with his mother.

“Atlanta,” 10 p.m. (FX): NFL player Jeff Miles will be at Primal on the same night as Paper Boi.

“Drunk History,” 10:30 p.m. (Comedy Central): Teddy Roosevelt revolutionizes football; Winston Churchill pays FDR a visit at Christmastime.