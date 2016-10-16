Also showing on Sunday: “The Durrells in Corfu” makes its premiere on KCTS; it’s a humorous adaptation of the real-life story of a British widow and her four children. Also: “Madame Secretary” on ABC, “Halloween Wars” on Food and “The Walking Dead” on AMC.

‘The Simpsons’

In the annual “Treehouse of Horror” outing (that also happens to be the series’ 600th episode), Mr. Burns sets off a competition in which the children of Springfield battle each other, Lisa’s imaginary friend becomes jealous and Moe tells Bart his patrons are really spies. 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, on Fox.

Also on Sunday

“MLS Soccer,” 7 p.m. (ROOT): Seattle Sounders FC at FC Dallas (Live).

“The Durrells in Corfu,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Without a penny to their name, widow Louisa Durrell and her children arrive on the Greek island of Corfu in 1935.

“Madam Secretary,” 9 p.m. (CBS): With Algeria on the brink of a civil war, Elizabeth negotiates a regime change.

“Halloween Wars,” 9 p.m. (Food): Four remaining teams compete to create Halloween-themed displays that capture the horror of a two-faced monster.

“The Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): Cast and producers of “The Walking Dead” recall the journey that the characters have experienced through the first six seasons of the show.

“Quantico,” 10 p.m. (ABC): The new CIA recruits continue training at The Farm.

“Eyewitness,” 10 p.m. (USA): As teens share their first kiss, they witness a murder; Philip’s foster mother, a sheriff, takes the case.

“Insecure,” 10:30 p.m. (HBO): Issa attempts to make a decision about Lawrence while sticking to her plan to embrace a bolder side of herself.