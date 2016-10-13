Also showing on Thursday: “Grey’s Anatomy” on ABC, “Project Runway” on Lifetime, and “Better Things” on FX.

‘Falling Water’

How’s this for a new series setup? This drama tells the story of three unrelated people (Lizzie Brochere, David Ajala and Will Yun Lee) who begin to realize that they are dreaming separate parts of a common dream. Just as long as we’re not in “Elm Street” territory, I’m good. Zak Orth, Anna Wood and Kai Lennox are also in the cast. Series premiere, 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, on USA.

Also on Thursday

“Grey’s Anatomy,” 8 p.m. (ABC): Alex struggles to do the right thing but can’t get a break.

“Rosewood,” 8 p.m. (Fox): When young people partying on a boat discover a body, Rosie and Villa follow the investigation into the world of deep-sea treasure hunting.

“Chicago Med,” 9 p.m. (NBC): When several patients turn out to have the same rare infection, Dr. Charles’ epidemiologist daughter comes in to consult.

“Supernatural,” 9 p.m. (The CW): Dean is shocked when he comes face to face with his mom, Mary Winchester.

“Project Runway,” 9 p.m. (Lifetime): Actress and singer Sabrina Carpenter joins the judge’s panel; the designers must pitch their collection ideas to raise money from a group of mystery investors.

“Halloween” (1978), 9:30 p.m. (AMC): John Carpenter’s chiller about an escaped maniac who returns to his Illinois hometown to continue his bloody rampage.

“Better Things,” 10 p.m. (FX): There are some situations that Sam has to deal with.

“House Hunters International,” 10:30 p.m. (HGTV): A family relocates to England from Arizona.