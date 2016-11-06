Also airing Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016: “Quantico” on ABC and “Insecure” on HBO.
‘The Durrells in Corfu’
In this new PBS drama — adapted from Gerald Durrell’s “My Family and Other Animals” — Keeley Hawes (“Upstairs, Downstairs” and “Ashes to Ashes”) plays an English widow who moves to the Greek island of Corfu in 1935 with her four children, ages 11-21. 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on KCTS.
Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop
Also on Sunday
“Pitch Perfect” (2012), 6:15 p.m. (Freeform): When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements.
“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 8 p.m. (CBS): Callen poses as a patient in a mental-health facility to find an NSA agent who vanished while tracking an ISIS cell that was attempting to cross the Mexican border.
“Son of Zorn,” 8:30 p.m. (Fox): When Zorn gets jealous watching Alan and Graig play video games, he uses his body double, “Meka-Zorn,” to sneak out of work and wait in line with Alan to buy the new game in the series.
“Holiday Baking Championship,” 9 p.m. (Food Network): Host Bobby Deen challenges the nine bakers to turn seasonal beverages like hot chocolate and apple cider into desserts.
“The Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): A new group of survivors seem to have it all in their impressive community.
“Quantico,” 10 p.m. (ABC): The trainees need to decide whether or not to order a drone strike, which triggers Alex’s memories of Simon.
“Eyewitness,” 10 p.m. (USA): Ryan tries to shut down the case; Helen and Gabe’s marriage is tested.
“Insecure,” 10:30 p.m. (HBO): Issa searches for a way to get her open-mic video taken down.
