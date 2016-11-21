Also airing Monday, Nov. 21, 2016: “The Voice” on NBC and “Gotham” on Fox.

‘Conviction’

If you have any interest in this show — a drama about a former first daughter of the United States who takes a government job to avoid jail time — you’d better catch it while you can. Rumor has it that the show won’t be renewed. Too bad, because Hayley Atwell (former star of “Agent Carter”) is capable and talented. She’s sure to turn up again somewhere. 10:01 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, on ABC.

Also on Monday

“Rick Steves’ Great German Cities,” 7 p.m. (KCTS): Germany’s historic cities of Hamburg, Dresden, Leipzig, Frankfurt and Nuremberg.

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (NBC): The top 11 artists perform for the coaches, and for America’s vote.

“Gotham,” 8 p.m. (Fox): A threat to Mario and Lee emerges on the eve of their rehearsal dinner.

“Jane the Virgin,” 9 p.m. (The CW): Jane questions her less-than-spontaneous life after her cousin unexpectedly visits.

“People of Earth,” 9 p.m. (TBS): Unexplainable visions and hallucinations have Ozzie thinking he’s losing his mind.

“Scorpion,” 10 p.m. (CBS): When Paige’s estranged mother stumbles upon a forgotten nuclear reactor precariously close to exploding, she calls on the team for help.

“Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” 10 p.m. (VH1): Naya Rivera, Chris Bosh and 2 Chainz help Snoop and Martha prepare a Thanksgiving feast; plus a performance from Dreezy for dessert.

“House Hunters,” 10 p.m. (HGTV): An Atlanta family seeks home in Connecticut.