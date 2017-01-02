Also showing on Jan. 2: “The New Celebrity Apprentice” on NBC, “MasterChef Celebrity Showdown” on Fox, “Cake Wars” on the Food Network and a documentary of a young woman striving for empowerment on “Independent Lens,” on PBC.

‘The Bachelor’

For the 21st season of this very public dating service, the bachelor is a 36-year-old technology salesman from Milwaukee, Wis., Nick Viall. The bachelorettes include Hailey, a photographer from Vancouver, B.C.; Jasmine, a flight attendant from Tacoma; and Taylor, a mental-health counselor from Seattle. Let the games begin. 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, on ABC.

Also on Monday

“The Moon is Down” (1943), 7:15 p.m. (TCM): Norwegian villagers and their mayor resist a Nazi colonel’s troops in their midst.

“The New Celebrity Apprentice,” 8 p.m. (NBC): After being divided into male and female teams, the celebrity contestants get their first assignment from their new bosses. Business advisers are Tyra Banks and Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger.

“MasterChef Celebrity Showdown,” 8 p.m. (Fox): Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi invite stars and past “MasterChef” contestants to participate in culinary showdowns in which the winner receives a cash award to donate to a charity; Trai Byers, Cheryl Hines and Anthony Anderson compete.

“Shadowhunters,” 8 p.m. (Freeform): Jace’s departure with Valentine creates upheaval in The Institute.

“Cake Wars,” 9 p.m. (Food Network): Four master bakers compete to take home $10,000 and have their cake showcased at a celebration of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

“Scorpion,” 10 p.m. (CBS): Team Scorpion is forced to freeze Cabe’s body after he’s seriously wounded by exploding shrapnel while on a mission in the desert.

“Independent Lens,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): “Best and Most Beautiful Things” — A 20-year-old woman, legally blind and diagnosed on the autism spectrum, explores love and empowerment in Maine.

“America’s Next Top Model,” 10 p.m. (VH1, MTV): DJ Khaled breaks down social-media branding for the models; Jasmine Sanders helps the contestants enhance their profiles.